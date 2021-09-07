DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m. Days Creek Charter School Room No. 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Oakland City Council Executive Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oakland Board of Education Public Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m. Contact 541-459-5427 for further info.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 3:30 p.m., Health, Nursing and Science Center Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., Health, Nursing and Science Center Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Also available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., bit.ly/3BDNmwJ. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Workshop — 10 a.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact 541-679-8467 for telecom code.
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.