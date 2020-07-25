DRAIN
Monday, July 27
North Douglas School District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link will be posted to www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 27
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 27
Roseburg City Council — 6:15 p.m. special meeting; 7 p.m. regular meeting, both held electronically. Live stream available at www.bit.ly/2Vxouop, www.Facebook.com/CityofRoseburg and Charter Cable PEG Channel 191. Public comment can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. July 27. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, July 28
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, via virtual conference. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting details.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
