DRAIN

Monday, July 27

North Douglas School District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link will be posted to www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

OAKLAND

Monday, July 27

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Monday, July 27

Roseburg City Council — 6:15 p.m. special meeting; 7 p.m. regular meeting, both held electronically. Live stream available at www.bit.ly/2Vxouop, www.Facebook.com/CityofRoseburg and Charter Cable PEG Channel 191. Public comment can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. July 27. 541-492-6866.

Tuesday, July 28

Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, via virtual conference. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting details.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.