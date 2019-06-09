CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 10
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Budget Meeting — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 12
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, June 10
Douglas County School District 15 Board — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, June 10
Elkton Charter Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GREEN
Monday, June 10
Green Sanitary District Budget Hearing and Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
Thursday, June 13
Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District Joint Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Roberts Creek Water District Office, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 10
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library. 541-459-4341 ext. 4001.
Wednesday, June 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, June 10
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Board Meeting to immediately follow. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, June 11
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-3675.
Wednesday, June 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg, 541-672-1551. Agenda available at www.rusa-or.org.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 10
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, June 11
Calapooia Fire District Budget Approval Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINCHESTER
Thursday, June 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Water Treatment Plant, 180 Pioneer Way, Winchester. 541-492-6730.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, June 13
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.