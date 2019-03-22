OAKLAND
Friday, Mar. 22
Oakland Library Advisory Board Special Work Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Library, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Monday, Mar. 25
City of Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Mar. 25
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Mar. 26
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue, Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, Mar. 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, Mar. 28
STAF/STIF Advisory Committee — 1 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.