CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, May 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
DRAIN
Wednesday, May 19
North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 19
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, May 18
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 17
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 19
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District, 401 First Ave. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 17
Roseburg Planning Commission Special Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, May 18
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comment should be emailed to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 653, 2830 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Social distancing and mask measures will be enforced. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, May 19
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, May 20
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Community Conference Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 17
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Meeting — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, May 18
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856, ext. 234.
WINSTON
Monday, May 17
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, May 19
Yoncalla City Council Executive Session — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
