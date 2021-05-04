CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m. 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Camas Valley Fire Department Adoption of the Budget Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, May 5
Douglas County School District No. 15 and Days Creek Charter School K-12 Combined Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually at meet.google.com/wyx-gqrw-dny. 541-825-3296.
Days Creek Charter School K-12 Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually at meet.google.com/wyx-gqrw-dny. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, May 10
Elkton School District Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, May 10
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 4
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 4
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 5
City of Oakland Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 10
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 5
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Email public comments to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3e0eFZb. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 6
Committee for Citizen Involvement Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, May 10
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Board and Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.