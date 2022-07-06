Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Annual Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Hwy., Glide. Agenda and meeting attendance information available at glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
REEDSPORT
Monday, July 11
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 6
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m. Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3AsYBuF. 541-671-3691.
WINSTON
Thursday, July 7
Winston-Dillard Board Work Session — 7 p.m., Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
