DAYS CREEK

Monday, July 11

Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Annual Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.

GLIDE

Wednesday, July 6

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Hwy., Glide. Agenda and meeting attendance information available at glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.

REEDSPORT

Monday, July 11

Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, July 6

Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m. Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG

Monday, July 11

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3AsYBuF. 541-671-3691.

WINSTON

Thursday, July 7

Winston-Dillard Board Work Session — 7 p.m., Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, July 12

Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

