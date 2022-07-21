Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Money, July 25
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm, North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually, find info at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, July 21
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, July 26
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9: a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, July 21
Douglas County Dog Advisory Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541- 440-4449.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, July 21
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, July 25
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
