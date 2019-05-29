OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 29
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 3
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Redsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, May 30
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Temporary Justice Reinvestment (JRI) Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Winston City Council and Green Sanitary District Board of Directors Joint Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Green Sanitary District, 3879 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6739.
Monday, June 3
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
WINSTON
Monday, June 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.