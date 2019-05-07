CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 13
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday May 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room #215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 9
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Monday, May 13
Elkton School District #34 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Elkton School District #34 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
FAIR OAKS
Wednesday, May 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
GARDINER
Tuesday, May 7
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, May 8
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station #2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 7
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal District Budget Committee — 5:20 p.m., City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 7
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 8
Oakland Rural Fire Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, May 14
Senior Services Town Hall — Noon to 1 p.m., Lower Umpqua Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave. Information gathered will help Douglas County prioritize services for seniors.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 7
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Council Chambers of City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 8
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 9
Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4668.
Douglas County Budget Committee — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. The first of two full day meetings, in which the committee will consider and vote on the proposed 2019-20 budget for county government.
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Friday, May 10
Douglas County Budget Committee — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. The first of two full day meetings, in which the committee will consider and vote on the proposed 2019-20 budget for county government.
Monday, May 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, May 14
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Council Chambers of City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 7
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, May 8
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
Monday, May 13
Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 Budget Committee — 7 p.m., 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
