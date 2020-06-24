DRAIN
Monday, June 29
North Douglas School District Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting, Organizational Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be practiced. Also available virtually, information found at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Friday, June 26
Tri City Rural Fire Protection District No. 4 Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6871 or tcrf4.org.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 24
Oakland Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 29
Roseburg Public Schools Policy Committee — 11 a.m., held via Zoom. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting details. 541-440-4014.
Tuesday, June 30
Douglas County Predator Damage Control District Board — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Commissioners Small Conference Room, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-0778.
Wednesday, July 1
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.