MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, July 27

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, July 26

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Tuesday, July 27

Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m. City Council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, July 26

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON

Monday, July 26

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

