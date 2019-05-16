DRAIN

Monday, May 20

North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

GARDINER

Tuesday, May 21

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.

OAKLAND

Monday, May 20

City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, May 21

Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

RIDDLE

Tuesday, May 21

Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m, City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, May 16

Roberts Creek Water District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.

Friday, May 17

Citizens for Community Involvement — 3 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Monday, May 20

Civil Service Commission of Douglas County District No. 2 — Noon, Chief’s Office, Fire Station 651, 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.

Civil Service Commission of Winston Dillard District No. 5 — 12:10 p.m., Chief’s Office, Fire Station 651, 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.

Tuesday, May 21

Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7051.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.

SUTHERLIN

Thursday, May 16

City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.

Tuesday, May 21

City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

TENMILE

Monday, May 20

Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.

WINSTON

Monday, May 20

Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Tuesday, May 21

Winston Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.