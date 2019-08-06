DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Sunday, Aug. 11
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 1 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 8
Elkton City Hall — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Meeting includes regular business and an executive session. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Thursday, Aug. 8
Roberts Creek Water District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
Monday, Aug. 12
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular district business. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locus St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 7
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, Aug. 8
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Aug. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 12
Sutherlin City Council and Sutherlin Planning Commission Workshop Joint Meeting — 6 to 8 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
TILLER
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
