CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 8
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 3
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, April 8
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, April 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, April 9
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 2
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 3
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District — 1 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
STAC/STIF Advisory Committee — 1 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Monday, April 8
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, April 3
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, April 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
