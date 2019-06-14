Between July 5 and Aug. 8, local non-profit Douglas County Wings of Love will be organizing Operation Homefront, which provides free school supplies to families of veterans and military members.
Dollar Tree Inc. collects school supplies for donation to the children of active military members and veterans, which are then collected, sorted and prepared for distribution to the deserving children of our local active military members and veterans.
So between July 5 and Aug. 8, be sure to do some of your shopping at your local Dollar Tree to chip in a few items for a deserving child.
A national nonprofit, Operation Homefront provides emergency and other financial assistance to the families of service members and wounded warriors. Started in 2002, the organization now leads more than 2,500 volunteers nationwide and has provided assistance to thousands of military families. You can learn more about Operation Homefront at www.operationhomefront.net.
We should all be proud of the generosity of local volunteers and Douglas County Wings of Love. In addition to Operation Homefront, they volunteer their time with Homeless Stand Downs, the upcoming Wreaths Across America and a host of other community activities.
Douglas County Wings of Love was formed by a group of local women who have dedicated themselves to serving others in the community.
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Committee is pleased to announce that applications for the 2019 Parade are available at www.co.douglas.or.us/veterans — click the “Veterans Day Parade” link on the left.
This year’s parade will honor “Generations of Military Families.” So local veterans, grab your veteran child or veteran parent, make a float and join one of the biggest Veterans Day Parades in the state. Albany claims their’s bigger, but I’m not sure I believe them.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Although several months away, I suggest you get started early.
Wreaths Across America will be happening this year on Saturday, Dec. 14. Part of a larger event, Wreaths Across America spans more than 1,600 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Their motto of REMEMBER our fallen veterans, HONOR those who serve, TEACH your children the value of freedom, rings particularly true for the event, where headstones are decorated with holiday wreaths.
Organizers need help spreading the word about the event, arranging for volunteers to transport and place wreaths and securing donations to fund the event.
For more information, to arrange a donation or to arrange a speaker contact Carol Hunt at 541-673-4010 or carolhunt15@msn.com.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
