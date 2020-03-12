TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up by 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. Family friendly, kids encouraged to take the stage. 928-600-8138.
Will Falk Dams presentation — 6-8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Free admission. Falk is a lawyer, environmental activist and author of “How Dams Fall.” Learn how to help rivers live. crdcoregon@gmail.com
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Altrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-673-5559 or office@fpcrose.org.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Teen Activity: Magic: The Gathering — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Mother/Son Bowling — 5-7 P.M., TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. www.bit.ly/2Og51Vg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
An Uninvited Guest — 7 p.m., Green Elementary School, 4498 Carnes Road, Roseburg. A play by Green’s fifth graders. 541-440-4127.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYMidget Wresting Warriors — 8-9:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. $25 reserved seating, $15 general admission. www.bit.ly/2upT7Rk.
7th Annual Sash Dash 5k Fun Run & Walk — 8:30 a.m., Stewart Park Pavilion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. $25 registration or $30 with shirt. www.bit.ly/325JiEV.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Art & Craft Group — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wonderland, 1022 SE Oak Ave., Oakland. All materials are provided for the projects. All ages are welcome. www.facebook.com/wonderlandreuse.
Family Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
South County Safety Awareness Fair — Noon to 4 p.m., Grocery Outlet of Myrtle Creek, 130 Petite St. Free. Meet local heroes. Event includes firetrucks, police cars, ambulances, car seat clinic, free bike lights, food for purchase and more.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
Act30 Talent Competition — 5 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 per person, $40 family maximum. Food, raffle, auction items.
Free Pancake Feed — 5-7 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. All you can eat. Donation for community center’s electrical project gladly accepted. 541-430-6570.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
St. Patricks Dinner — Noon to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. $6 for full dinner and dessert. 541-459-9154.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Upper Olalla Ladies Club Annual Chili Feed — 1-4 p.m., Historic One Room School, 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston. Donations go to the maintenance and preservation of the school.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
