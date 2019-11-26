TODAYEagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
WOW Toastmasters Club — 5:30 p.m., Room 311, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-5341.
Associates of Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-260-1477.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
Positive Open Mic — 6 p.m., Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Last Tuesday of each month. Free.
TOPS OR 1121 Myrtle Creek — 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30 to 7:30 meeting, Church of the Nazarene, Rice St. Myrtle Creek, 541-863-8177.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Umpqua Fishermen’s Association Annual Fundraiser Auction and Election of Officers — social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by brief election of officers. Auction begins around 7 p.m., Backside Brewing’s Warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Guided fishing trips, fishing equipment, gift basket, homemade baked goods among items for auction.
Velo Club Weekly Ride — 6 p.m., meet at the train in Stewart Park Easy ride geared towards beginners and those who haven’t ridden much. 541-671-1461.
Silent Book Group — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Tri City Soco AFG — 7-8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYYMCA kids fun day — 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1151 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childcare for kids ages 5-11. Kids will engage in educational activity and play games. Meals and snacks are provided. $40 a day for non-members, $35 for members. Preregistration required at membership desk. 541-440-9622, Ext. 230.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Christian Brotherhood Fellowship — 9-11 a.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 541-580-6149.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd and B streets, Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Family History Classes — 10 a.m. to noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Free classes on varying family history topics. 541-672-1237.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — Noon, informal meeting, 2700 Olalla Road, Winston. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30-2 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Chess Club — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Beginner, intermediate and advanced level players are all welcome. 541-430-5691.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. Information: 541-430-3790.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard Tasting Room, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Visit www.facebook.com/TrellaVineyards for trivia categories. Proceeds benefit local charities. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
