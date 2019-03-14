TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Body Grooving Exercise Class — 6 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. $2 per class. 541-679-6500.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open Mic At Oran Mor — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 5:30 p.m. sign ups open. All musicians, singers, poets and story tellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share. 928-600-8138.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. UCC Choir performs. 541-673-5559.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band St. Patrick’s Music Show — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. No cover. Rockin’ GP BBQ. All welcome. 541-236-2055.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. $4 cover. Old country and good time rock. 541-679-4090.
Music by Dan — 7 to 9 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Battle of the Books — 8 a.m. registration, Brockway Elementary School, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston.
Sash Dash 5k Run/Walk 2019 — 8:30 a.m., Stewart Park, Roseburg. All proceeds will go to scholarships for our local program to further the education of young woman in our community. $25 registration. facebook.com/events/1901200880009618
Douglas County Princess for a Day 2019 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. General admission is $15, foster children are admitted for free. facebook.com/events/1160848377422170
MOPS Preschool Fair — 9 a.m. to noon, Wellspring Bible Fellowship Gym, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Around 20 vendors including Wildlife Safari, Little Wellspring, Cobb School, Douglas ESD, UCC Childcare Resources, Leap of Faith Dance Center and more! 541-529-9302.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Model Train Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Clubhouse, 870 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No admission charge. Open to all ages but under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. 541-217-6095.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Cornhole Tourney — Noon, Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Matinee — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3 — 8. 541-672-8811.
Act30 Talent Competition — 5 to 9 p.m., Rose Theater At Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $8 tickets online, $10 at the door. Food, raffle, auction items. facebook.com/events/326186884679016
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band St. Patrick’s Celebration— 5 to 7:30 p.m., White Horse Coffee Company, 960 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. No cover, all welcome. 541-459-2910.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Professor Fate Band — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Evening Show — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists from age 8 through adult. 541-672-8811.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.