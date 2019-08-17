TODAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., various locations. Car show, pancake breakfast, 5k fun run, obstacle courses and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Blackberry Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave.
Centro de Fe Church Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1390 Sunset Ave., Sutherlin.
Historic Oakland Quilt Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington School, 637 Locust St. Vendors, antique quilt walk in downtown Oakland, featured quilter and more. 541-459-3567.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Half Shell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Henry Goes Wine — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Adults $20, Kids (ages 5 to 20) $5. Wine tasting, winery and vineyard tours, food, live music, salsa contest, kids activities and more. 541-459-5120.
Roseburg Folklore Society Second Annual Picnic and Jam — 1 to 7 p.m., Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Bring your acoustic instruments, a chair and a potluck item. $4 for parking (unless you already have a DC Park Pass). 541-440-0684.
CountryFest with Dan Harmon & Cascade Country — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $10. Food available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Country Attitude — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 to 11 a.m., various locations. Mud races, chili cook-off, motorcycle show and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Annual Upper Olalla Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Social — 1 to 4 p.m., 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston. Donations go for the maintenance and preservation of this historic one room school.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Women’s ‘Just for Fun’ Summer Golf — 5:15 p.m., Stewart Park Golf Course, 1005 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Players need their own set of clubs, basic knowledge of the game and do not need an established handicap. 541-492-6899.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
Umpqua Strong Meeting — 6 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Stamp Club — 7 p.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-4949.
