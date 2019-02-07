TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Johnson — 6 p.m., True Kitchen & Bar, 629 SE Main St., Roseburg. Instrumental jazz guitar on the first Thursday. 541-900-1000.
RHS Band Bingo Night & Dessert Dash — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Student Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $5 Bingo cards, raffle tickets $1 for one, $5 for six. Win desserts based on highest bid. 541-954-4589.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Prophecy’s Day of Hope — 6:30 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-671-3645.
Superhero Day — 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Altrusa will be providing free superhero books to take home. Fire Chief Gary Garrisi and K-9 unit Trapper and Cameron will be stopping by to read stories and have a show-and-tell.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day — 10 a.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. Special guest Deputy Daniel Barden of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. Special guests Sgt. Mike Miller, Officer Patrick Wright and K9 Buster from Winston Police Department.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Special guest Bill O’Sullivan. 541-440-4901.
Douglas County Father Daughter Dance — 6 to 10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $10 in advance, $12 at the door , 24 months and younger free. Denim and Diamonds theme. info@dcfatherdaughterdance.org
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. Information: 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Roseburg Rod & Gun Club’s Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for the weekend. Kids under 12 free with adult admission. Antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, archery, cowboy collectibles, shotgun accessories and concealed carry purses. Food and ATM available.
Free Drive Through for (Gently) Used Books — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Donate gently used book to the Celebration of Literacy, and receive free drive through admission. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Valentine’s in the Village + Elephant Kissing Booth Encounter — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Features Valentine’s themed animal enrichment and extra special keeper talks in the Village. Elephant Kissing Booth encounter at 1:30 p.m. for just $15 per person. RSVP for added prizes. 541-679-6761.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Create and Sip, Our God is a Creative God — 2:45 to 5 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St. Church will provide the “sip”, including specialty coffees and teas. Bring an appetizer to share (optional). Open to all girls and women, ages 10 and up. $15. 541-459-4447.
John Nilsen Piano Concert — 4:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. $10 at the door. 503-657-4018.
Johnson Family Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Roseburg Rod & Gun Club’s Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for the weekend. Kids under 12 free with adult admission. Antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, archery, cowboy collectibles, shotgun accessories and concealed carry purses. Food and ATM available.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Small Potatoes — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Chicago based folk due playing celtic to cowboy. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
