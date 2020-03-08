TODAYModel Railroad Open House — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Basic Wildlife Rehab Class — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ODFW, 4192 N. Umpqua Highway, Roseburg. Hands on class for 18+. Will cover basics of safe handling and capture of wild animals, raising wild babies, first aid/basic medical care, proper housing, keeping them wild, laws and regulations, disease prevention and how to become licensed. Registration is required; email beckybass@rosenet.net.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Hops for K9 Cops — 2-5 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $25 per person and includes pizza, dessert and beverage of your choice. www.uvk9.org.
Mark Mazengarb & Loren Barrigar Int’l Guitar Duo — 2-4 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Tickets $15 for students, $30 for adults, free for members. Duo will perform a variety of styles including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass and gypsy jazz. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
An Association of Writers E-Board — 10-11 a.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Family Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-672-3113.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers Member’s Meeting — 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Family Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Guest speaker Kenna Clay Jordan will share from his book. 541-672-3113.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. Complimentary Dinner 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Large Group 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m. 541-673-6201.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Painting Group — 8:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9:15 a.m., New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2458.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Lions Club — Noon, Dakota Pizza, 105 Fairway Drive, Sutherlin. sharonell456@gmail.com.
Taco Tuesday — Noon to 8 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 410 growler fills. 541-671-2552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Cancer Support Group — 1 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Homeschool Science Activity — 1-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ex: 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Celebrate Recovery — 4:30 p.m. meal, 5:30 p.m. large group, 6:30 p.m. small group, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. Childcare provided. 541-679-5605.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
