TODAY
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
STRONG by Zumba — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 Exercise set to music. 541-580-6746.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Blac N Bleu Bistro, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Social Night — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Teams can be solo, couples or up to six people. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
Easy Doers AFG — 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAY
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8 to 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40 to 10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Meeting 10 to 11 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 Thompson St., Winston. 541-673-5510.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Outdoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fir Grove Park, 1614-1654 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6730.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Imagination Library Open House — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle Library, 637 1st Ave. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-874-2070.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Crocheting and Knitting Class — 1 p.m., Glide Church of Christ, 405 Glide Loop Road. 541-677-9946.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Spring Science for preschoolers — 1 to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about science that happens when seasons change to spring. Umpqua Watershed’s Maris Wilson will be leading a story, experiment and craft geared towards preschool-aged explorers and scientists. Each week will focus on a different topic: Weather, Plants, Animals, & Insects. This is a free program. 541-492-7050.
Veteran’s Swimming — 2 to 2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lookingglass Grange Farm Market — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Under new management. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
Chair yoga — 4 to 5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Bob Hall — 4:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Jewelry Class — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. $30 per person. Food and drinks extra. sharonsawwickijewelry.com
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Oakland Tavern, 104 Locust St.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Teens, Trafficking and Online Predators — 6 to 8 p.m., Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Learn about the red flags and indicators of online predators, how to have that conversation with your youth and what to do to keep yourself, your friends and/or your kids safe. Local stories and case studies will be highlighted.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
