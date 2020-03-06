TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Open Mic Night — 6-7 p.m. sign-ups and social hour, first performance at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. Family friendly and kids are encouraged to take the stage. 541-496-0088.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Vets Club Bar and Grill, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old Country and good time rock n’ roll. 541-679-4090.
SATURDAY
Riversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. All welcome. 541-671-2634.
Douglas County Master Gardener’s Trash to Treasure Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Furniture, books, appliances, bedding, kitchenware, gardening equipment, tools and more. 541-672-4461.
Model Railroad Open House — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Preschool Fair — 9 a.m. to noon, Wellspring Bible Fellowship gym, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg. www.bit.ly/32GNR99.
Open Hatchery — 9 a.m. to noon, Eastwood Elementary School, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Community members are welcome to drop in to learn about the fish and see what is happening at Eastwood.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Basic Wildlife Rehab Class — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ODFW, 4192 N. Umpqua Highway, Roseburg. Hands on class for 18+. Will cover basics of safe handling and capture of wild animals, raising wild babies, first aid/basic medical care, proper housing, keeping them wild, laws and regulations, disease prevention and how to become licensed. Registration is required; email beckybass@rosenet.net.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Recycling Education Workshop — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Free. Learn about proper way to break plastics down. Bring cleaned plastics (1, 2, 4 & 5). 541-529-9193.
Spring Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Half price Saturday; hardbacks $1, paperbacks 50¢,s tore books will be 25¢. 541-492-7050.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
State Commander Meet and Greet — 1 p.m., VFW Post Hall 2468, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 3-5 p.m., Kith & Kin Fermentation, 1837 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Family friendly. 541-787-6277.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Cosmic Ramblers — 7 p.m., Grifter’s, 2572 NE Stevens St., Roseburg. 541-900-1114.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. Non-members welcome. 541-679-4090.
After Rodeo Dance — 8-11 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Music by We’re Not Elvis 2.0. No cover charge. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYModel Railroad Open House — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Basic Wildlife Rehab Class — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ODFW, 4192 N. Umpqua Highway, Roseburg. Hands on class for 18+. Will cover basics of safe handling and capture of wild animals, raising wild babies, first aid/basic medical care, proper housing, keeping them wild, laws and regulations, disease prevention and how to become licensed. Registration is required; email beckybass@rosenet.net.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Hops for K9 Cops — 2-5 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $25 per person and includes pizza, dessert and beverage of your choice. www.uvk9.org.
Mark Mazengarb & Loren Barrigar Int’l Guitar Duo — 2-4 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Tickets $15 for students, $30 for adults, free for members. Duo will perform a variety of styles including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass and gypsy jazz. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.