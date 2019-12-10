TODAYHomemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. 541-672-2532.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Eagles Pool League — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Sign up and play. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 5:30-9 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
WOW Toastmasters Club — 5:30 p.m., Room 311, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-5341.
Cribbage — 6 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-784-9440.
Financial Wellness Series with Edward Jones — 6-7 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Conversations focused on investing and long-term financial planning. These programs are free and open to the public. 541-492-7050.
Hotline to Santa — 6-8 p.m. Kids can call 541-440-4393 to talk to Santa.
Line Dancing — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9754.
TOPS OR 1121 Myrtle Creek — 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30 to 7:30 meeting, Church of the Nazarene, Rice St. Myrtle Creek, 541-863-8177.
Tuesday Night Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Elks Lodge #326, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Doors open at 5. 541-672-4555.
Velo Club Weekly Ride — 6 p.m., meet at the train in Stewart Park Easy ride geared towards beginners and those who haven’t ridden much. 541-671-1461.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City Soco AFG — 7-8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri-City. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Christian Brotherhood Fellowship — 9-11 a.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 541-580-6149.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd and B streets, Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Family History Classes — 10 a.m. to noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Free classes on varying family history topics. 541-672-1237.
Holiday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be selling their home made items. 541-672-9140.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. Info: 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — Noon, informal meeting, 2700 Olalla Road, Winston. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30-2 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Look Good Feel Better — 1-3 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Combatting appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. 541-673-2267.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Chess Club — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Beginner, intermediate and advanced level players are all welcome. 541-430-5691.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2-3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Umpqua Literacy Council & While Away Books Collaborate — 4-6 p.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Take a tag from the tree to purchase a book for a young person living at Casa de Belen. 541-580-1052.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
