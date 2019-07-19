TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
All Ages Rock Concert: Con and 2 Nauts with Norman Good — 7 p.m., Power Pit Performance Center, 8005 Old Highway 99 N., Suite F. All ages $5 or $15 family pass. 541-784-7871.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Art in the Garden — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 501 NE Broadway, Myrtle Creek. Walk around the garden, view art and meet the artists. 541-863-6306.
Camas Valley Fun Days — 10 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Obstacle course, kids ATV/bike track, adult ATV drag races and more. Race fees vary. Spectators $10 per person, $5 for seniors/disabled/veterans/first responders, 12 and under free.
Ride For 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness Motorcycle Run & 5K — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Run and walk at Stewart Park in Roseburg. Motorcycle run starts at noon. Cost is $15 per rider. www.facebook.com/ridefor22oregon.
Support Your Library Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, antique and collectibles 50 cents each. 541-492-7050.
God’s Country by Charlie Walker — 11 a.m., Calvary Chapel of Glide, 215 W. Estella St., Glide. Christian country music, BBQ, fun and games. Free admission. 541-620-0976.
River Appreciation Day — Noon to 8 p.m., Whistler’s Bend Park, 2828 Whistlers Park Road, Roseburg. Swimming, floating, disc golf, music, food vendors, art activities and more.
Mammoth Celebration: 50th Anniversary of the Douglas County Museum — 2 to 9 p.m., 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Live entertainment, food trucks, wine and beer garden, corn hole, puppet making, rock painting and scavenger hunt. Free, though donations accepted towards education programs
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. 541-236-2055.
The New World String Project — 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg and at meadery. Food and drink available for purchase. Reservations highly recommended! 541-537-1031.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Camas Valley Fun Days — 10 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Barrel races, open flat track and more. Race fees vary. Spectators $10 per person, $5 for seniors/disabled/veterans/first responders, 12 and under free.
Ecstatic Dance — 10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. $5-$10 donation. 541-670-0538.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
