TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enter from back door of church. 541-637-8555.
Alcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. All your favorite covers. 541-236-2055.
John Rogers and Nick Stephens — 6-8 p.m., Brix Chill, 519 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitarist Rogers of Acoustic Blend and percussionist Stephens. Free.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Tri-City Soco AFG — 7-8 p.m., Tri-City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri-City. 541-673-7552.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAY
Toastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., YMCA Boardroom, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about toastmasters. 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9 a.m. weigh-in, New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Heather, 541-643-2010.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Banker’s Hours — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Interactive open-house and ask a banker your questions about personal finance, budgeting, credit, loans and more. 541-492-7050.
Creative Thursdays — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Bring a book or any portable craft (knitting, spinning, drawing, etc.) and relax for a few hours. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks available. www.tripleoakwinevault.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show your Veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required for swimming. 541-440-9622 ext. 223.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 3-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Program is for girls in grades 3-5 to learn about computer science in a fun, encouraging environment. No computer or coding experience required. 541-492-7050.
Chair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. 541-492-3528.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance, and a drink. No partner is required. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All acoustic instruments and levels welcome. No cover but tips appreciated. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-672-0912 or 541-530-8177.
Adam DeGraff “Rock Violin Neat” Concert — 7-9 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 students, free for members. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
