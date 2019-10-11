TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Kenny Holmes & the Blues Daddys — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
Social/Game Night — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. Good time rock and old country. 541-679-4090.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYAltrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Oakland Museum Annual Flea Market & Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oakland School Multi Purpose Room, 499 NE Spruce St. www.facebook.com/events/897341030599073.
Scholarship Scramble — 9 a.m., Oak Hills Golf Course, 1919 Recreation Lane, Sutherlin. Four-person scramble, $75 per person includes green fees, carts fees and lunch. Proceeds go to Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program. Registration at 8 a.m. douglascounty.director@gmail.com.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Umpqua Brew Fest — 1-10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $15. Celebrate fall harvest with sponsors, vendors, volunteers, organizers, musicians, brewers, and craft beer tasters. www.umpquabrewfest.info.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: Get Happy — 2 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. A range from a hotel society band, to a 1930s crooner vocalist, to a hot traditional jazz sound and swing. $25. theshedd.org/divp/series.aspxseries=4056&event=4911.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Mario Carboni — 7-11 p.m, Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Open to the public. $10 for this and Oct. 26 performance. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Tripwire — 7-9 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Downtown Roseburg Fall Street Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Roseburg. Live music, food trucks, local and regional vendors, games and more. Free. www.facebook.com/events/2382445222014044.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
