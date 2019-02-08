TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Special guest Bill O’Sullivan. 541-440-4901.
Douglas County Father Daughter Dance — 6 to 10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $10 in advance, $12 at the door , 24 months and younger free. Denim and Diamonds theme. info@dcfatherdaughterdance.org
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. Information: 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Roseburg Rod & Gun Club’s Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for the weekend. Kids under 12 free with adult admission. Antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, archery, cowboy collectibles, shotgun accessories and concealed carry purses. Food and ATM available.
Free Drive Through for (Gently) Used Books — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Donate gently used book to the Celebration of Literacy, and receive free drive through admission. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Valentine’s in the Village + Elephant Kissing Booth Encounter — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Features Valentine’s themed animal enrichment and extra special keeper talks in the Village. Elephant Kissing Booth encounter at 1:30 p.m. for just $15 per person. RSVP for added prizes. 541-679-6761.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Create and Sip, Our God is a Creative God — 2:45 to 5 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St. Church will provide the “sip”, including specialty coffees and teas. Bring an appetizer to share (optional). Open to all girls and women, ages 10 and up. $15. 541-459-4447.
John Nilsen Piano Concert — 4:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. $10 at the door. 503-657-4018.
Johnson Family Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Info: 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Roseburg Rod & Gun Club’s Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for the weekend. Kids under 12 free with adult admission. Antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, archery, cowboy collectibles, shotgun accessories and concealed carry purses. Food and ATM available.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Small Potatoes — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Chicago based folk due playing celtic to cowboy. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Monday Night Spaghetti and Blues — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dino’s Restorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Spaghetti dinner specials added to regular menu. Featuring Dino’s Band as entertainment. Reservations recommended. 541-673-0848.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.