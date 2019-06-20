TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available. 541-863-5000.
A Night of Comedy & Heavy Metal — 7 p.m., Deathtrap Dress To Kill, 516 NE Jackson Street #102. 21+. $5 cover. 541-900-1256.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-672-5566.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
A Musical Revue of Movies Past and Present — 7 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $15 for adults and $7 for children under 14. Short-order foods and drinks available for purchase. 541-863-5000.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Chitwood Studio of Dance Recital — 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $6 admission. 541-673-5792.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m. pre-movie entertainment, 9 p.m. movie., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “A Dog’s Way Home.”
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Amateur Radio Club Field Day — 8 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. www.uvarc.net
Butterfly Run — 8:15 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. 541-584-2692.
Blooms and Butterflies Garden Celebration — 9 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Craft and vendor booths, book sale, live music, art exhibit in the library and tours of Fort Umpqua replica. Vendor booths open until 4 p.m. 541-584-2692.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Downtown Cleanup — 9:30 a.m., meet at the Downtown Market & Deli, 741 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Focusing on south Jackson street with an emphasis on Eagles Park and the Downtown Market. www.facebook.com/events/591631631244124
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Medicare 101: Getting Started — 10:30 a.m., Winston Fire Station, 250 SE Main St. Seating is limited. Info on guaranteed enrollment benefits, deadlines and penalties. 541-671-5341.
2nd Annual World BBQ Championship — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A benefit for Douglas County Search and Rescue. 541-449-9934.
Summer Food Program Kick Off — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Dunk tank, face-painting, prizes and free lunch provided. 541-440-9622.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Strawberry Shortcake/Ice Cream Social — 1 to 4 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Free. Kids games and 50/50 drawing. 541-430-6570.
Janis in the Vines — Social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., music from 5 to 8 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $20, includes music and wine glass. Several vendors participating. Food from Wrappin’ & Rollin’ and Smokey G’s BBQ available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Oakland Summer Fling — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. shopping event, Speakeasy Dance 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Oakland. Locust Street closed for vendors and participants use. Treasure Map is $10, find the treasures, get stamped, enter for drawings at 8 p.m. before dance. Dance $5 without Treasure Map. 50s theme. Costume Contest for all ages.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dan Harman’s Cascade Country Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.