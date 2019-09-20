TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Douglas County Celtic Society Meeting — 6 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. No host dinner. Presentation by Tim Moyer, followed by short business meeting. 541-915-4185.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Kellogg Grange Annual Treasure Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kellogg Grange Hall, 18037 Highway 138 W., Oakland. Look for unique treasures from the past. 541-584-2271.
Myrtle Creek Elks Fishing Derby — 9 a.m., Galesville Reservoir, 8399 Upper Cow Creek Road, Azalea. $20 for adults (12 and up), $5 for kids 11 and under. Final weigh in at 3 p.m. Half donations collected benefit Elks, other half split between winners. 541-860-2037.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Felting Family Fun Day — 10 a.m. to noon, Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Cost is $15 per family. Drop-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is highly encouraged. Kids will learn how to “wet felt” and adults will learn how to “needle felt.” www.jotform.com/UVArts/class-and-workshop-registration.
National Museum Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Free admission all day. 541-957-7007 or www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Test Drive A Robot — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Get behind the controls and see for yourself how robotic surgery is helping transform surgery at Mercy. Free.
Dahlia Show — Noon to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Floral Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission, open to the public. 541-672-7352.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Trip Wire Band — 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. performance, Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. $5 cover charge. Social hour with tacos and taco salad for $5, desserts $1. No alcohol allowed. 541-643-5791.
Eddy Ross Band — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. $5 for members, $6 for guests. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Dahlia Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Floral Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free admission, open to the public. 541-672-7352.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Mare Wakefield & Nomad — 7 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Church, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. $15 a ticket.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30 to 4 p.m., Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Emotional, social and educational support for care providers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Pre-registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.