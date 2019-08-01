TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Laura Veirs. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
VFW Auxiliary — 6 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General meeting. 541-672-9716.
Friends of Iverson Park — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Treats Cafe, 6721 Highway 42, Tenmile. 541-430-2161.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Tenmile/Camas Valley/Lookingglass Area Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces in the Tenmile Community Center available for rent for $5, or advertise address for $5. Call 541-643-5791 for more information.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue, across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers Market on Facebook.
WISE: Wellness Initiative for Senior Education — 10 a.m., Glendale Special People’s Depot, 181 Glendale Town Road. Celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. 541-440-3532.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Town Prayer — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Prayer gathering of concerned citizens. 541-679-7203.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Frank McCracken and the Firecrackers. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Free Yoga in the Park — 10 a.m., Stewart Park Halfshell, Roseburg. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and/or a blanket and wear comfy/stretchy clothing. 541-492-6899.
Oakland Brewfest — Noon to 10 p.m., Downtown Historic Oakland. Meet brewers, children’s play area, food and music. The Speakeasy will feature a live band and dancing in the evening. Separate $20 ticket require for dance. www.facebook.com/Oakland-Brewfest-2001744613466317
DreamNight — 5 to 8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. A free event for children with chronic/terminal illnesses. www.wildlifesafari.net/safarievents
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Mountain Man Music with DJ Clark Elliott — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.