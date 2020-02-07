TODAYHoney of a Hafle X — 5-8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road. Join local belly dance community for an evening of performances and socializing. 505-310-1525, www.bit.ly/2sbpliA.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Douglas County Father Daughter Dance 2020 — 6-10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 24 months and younger free. www.dcfatherdaughterdance.org
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents ‘Don’t Eat the Meatloaf’ — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAY
Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Douglas Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for a two day pass; children under 12 are free with paid adult admission. www.rrgclub.org.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Celebration of Literacy — 10 a.m., Oakland Community Library, 637 Locust St. Opening event, focusing on Australia. 541-672-2998.
Umpqua Valley Humane Society Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., UVHS Thrift Shoppe, 930 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-5240.
Wildlife Safari Book Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Rd., Winston. Bring a new or gently used children’s book for free admission for a child to drive-thru.
Family Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Celebration of Literacy — 11 a.m., Riddle Library, 637 First Ave. Opening event, focusing on Ghana. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 11:30 a.m., Yoncalla Library, 194 Birch St. Opening event, focusing on Ethiopia. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 1 p.m., North Douglas Library, 205 W. A Ave. Opening event, focusing on India.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts. 541-672-4386.
Bunco For Books — 1:30-4:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Party to raise funds for the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library. Includes raffle prizes, a variety of snacks and other fun. www.bit.ly/2GCjmXW.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: It’s All Right With Me — 2 p.m., UCC’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $25 tickets. www.theshedd.org/ItsAllRightWithMe.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dr. Michael Greger Live Presentation — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Free presentation on “The Role of Diet in Preventing, Arresting, and Reversing our Top 15 Killers.” Register at www.bit.ly/30roC9K.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Valentines Dance — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Surprise band. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYGun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Douglas Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $7 for a two day pass; children under 12 are free with paid adult admission. www.rrgclub.org.
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Family Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Potluck luncheon, open mic for poetry and stories, mini writers workshop. 541-672-3113.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
