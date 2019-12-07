TODAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Canned Food Drive and Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Wreath Workshop — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Two different session. $20 fee, includes materials for one wreath. Children under 12 $5 admission with paying adult. Additional wreaths $5 each. Bring gloves and pruners. Refreshments provided. RSVP strongly suggested. 541-584-2692.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Friends of the Library Winter Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used cookbooks 50 cents. 541-492-7050.
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission. Variety of crafters, vendors and local fundraisers. Free photo with Santa, children’s activities. Canned Food Drive for Glide Helping Hands; for each can of food donated, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket. www.bit.ly/2CBTM3h.
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. Handcrafted, homemade, art and crafts, food, raffles, collectables and gifts.
Pet Photo with Father Christmas — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., For The Love Of Paws, Inc., 725 SE Mosher Ave., Roseburg. $10 per photo. www.roseburgfortheloveofpaws.org. 541-677-6070.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Free Pictures with Santa — Noon-4 p.m., Associated Buyers, 443 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Chance to win a $300 shopping spree. 541-673-0123.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Merry Movie Marathon — 1-8 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Free with donation of 2 canned goods per person. Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater for pictures with Santa Claus, 2-3 p.m. Showings include Scrooge (1935), It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) and Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). 541-440-4705 or taylor.lindsey@umpqua.edu.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Grand Illumination and Street Fair — 4-7 p.m., downtown Myrtle Creek. Enjoy vendors, food and live music festivities. Watch the city’s Christmas tree come to life on Main Street at 6 p.m. www.bit.ly/2NK49Zb
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Camas Valley Annual Firemen’s Appreciation Dinner and Auctions — Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., 332 South Camas Road. Meat, potatoes, rolls and drinks are provided. Potluck for side dishes and desserts.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Winston Parade and Tree Lighting — Parade begins at 5:30, tree lighting at 6 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NE Douglas Blvd., Winston. Santa Claus, caroling, free refreshments and more.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Oakland Christmas Tree Lighting — 6-8 p.m., corner of Locust and Second St., Oakland. Arrive early to hear the Oakland High School band perform prior to tree lighting, sing carols with the Oakland Singers, see Santa arrive on the fire truck and visit with him at Triple Oak Wine Vault following tree lighting. www.bit.ly/2K4jDoo.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Drain Tree Lighting — 7 p.m., corner across the street from Exclusively Bridal, 101 E. B Ave., Drain. Santa arrives in a firetruck and then greets the kids with candy canes. Hot chocolate/cider/cookies served by his elves. Enjoy lovely music from local school choir. Presents for the kids. Free. www./bit.ly/2NN39n3.
Timberwolf — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYChristmas for Kids Douglas County Bagging Event — 9 a.m. Help bag all the presents bought for local kids. Beverages and food provided. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 280 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas
