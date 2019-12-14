TODAYBreakfast with Santa — 7:30-10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Event will include a small surprise for each child. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, hot chocolate and coffee. Breakfast is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. 541-673-0369.
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Canned Food Drive and Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. See Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 541-680-1341.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
DIY101 — 10-11 a.m., Heartwood Resources, 3495 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Learn about weatherproofing and dryer/furnace repair. $5 at the door. Register by calling Patrick at 651-273-3735. www.nwumpqua.org/diy-101.
Holiday Craft Making Class — 10-11:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Homemade Holiday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Work from over 30 local artists will be available for purchase. The shop is an extended gift gallery of work from local artists, featuring jewelry, toys, glasswork, woodwork, pottery, scarves and more. www.uvarts.com/handmadeholiday. 541-672-2532.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Roseburg Rod and Gun Club Turkey Shoot — 10 a.m., 875 Old Del Rio Road, Roseburg. Trap shooting event to win turkeys and hams as prizes. Cost is $35, eye and hearing protection needed. 541-784-6096.
Umpqua Valley Humane Society Holiday Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 930 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-673-5240.
Make Space Demonstrations — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Viewing of the new 3D printer, outlining how the new Maker Space will be set up and answering questions. 541-492-7050.
Sutherlin’s Christmas Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Community Building, 150 S. Willamette St. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Yuletide Carolers, Chuck the Magician, games with prizes, face painting and kids Christmas crafts. Bring non-perishable food donation for extra vote in the Branches of Love Tree Decorating Contest. 541-637-8505.
Elephant Elves — Noon to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Ticket prices vary. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie”, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Holiday Craft Making Class — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Timber Truckers Light Parade — 5-9 p.m., the parade starts on Main Street in Riddle and travels along Old Highway 99 to Main Street in Myrtle Creek where all entries will be judged. Free. 541-863-3037.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Journey Through Christmas — 6-8 p.m., Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Rosburg. 15 minute drive-thru of the Christmas story with live actors and animals. www.churchontherise.church.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30-9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. 10 musicians. Burgers & Q BBQ catering. All welcome, no cover charge. 541-236-2055.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Yoncalla Community Christmas Party and Tree Lighting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. Elementary school choir, high school band, lighting contest winners, First Citizen award and Santa Claus. Bring a non-perishable food item for Care & Share.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYBreakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
