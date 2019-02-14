TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
The Jack of Hearts — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 to 8 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. A special Valentines Show featuring Erik Schanutz, with Jason Heald and Thomas Whiteside. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Douglas County Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show — Noon to 9 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 for adults (or $6 with a Bi-Mart coupon), children under 12 $1, under 5 free. Seniors 65 and up free.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
DC Celtic Society No-Host Dinner — 6 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. Presentation following dinner, then business meeting. Dress nice casual or clan tartan. 541-915-4185.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. $4 cover. Old country and rock. 541-679-4090.
Velvet Whiskey — 7 to 10 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
SATURDAY
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Douglas County Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 for adults (or $6 with a Bi-Mart coupon), children under 12 $1, under 5 free.
Kids Day Out — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NE Safari Rd., Winston. $20 a camper. Campers will see special animal presentations as well as create crafts and play games. Send your K-5th grade camper with a water bottle and a non-refrigerated lunch. education@wildlifesafari.net or call 541-679-6761 ext. 221 to register or for more information.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Rovers & Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg. No cover charge, BBQ food truck on site. All welcome. 541-236-2055.
Hat Trick — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Valentines Post Party with Dan Harmon And Cascade Country — 7 to 10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. if you want to come early to eat. $5 cover at the door. 541-817-5126.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Douglas County Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 for adults, children under 12 $1, under 5 free.
Wine Release Party — Noon to 5 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland. Jazzy guitar music by Joe Ross from 1 to 4 p.m. Try the new Pinot Noir, Tempranillo and a unique new Pico Tempranillo. 541-743-1885.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1 to 5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Listeners and pickers welcome. Refreshments, donations accepted. 541-679-0553.
We’re Not Elvis — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Country rock music. Food and drink available for purchase. $10 cover. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.