TODAYChristmas for Kids Douglas County Bagging Event — 9 a.m. Help bag all the presents bought for local kids. Beverages and food provided. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org
Sunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 280 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Festival of Trees Healthy Family’s Christmas Vacation — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Features entertainment, Santa Claus, arts and crafts, face painting and tour of the decorated trees. $2.50 per person/$5 per family or free with the donation of a new pair of children’s socks (per person). www.mercygiving.org/festival-new.
Christmas in Narnia Advent Studies — Noon, Chapel of the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, 1771 W. Harvard Ave. Study based on C.S. Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” It will include readings from the book and movie. Simple lunch provided. 541-672-1629.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
Roseburg Concert Chorale Winter Concert — 3 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10; students received free admission with student ID. 541-496-0748.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Sutherlin Christmas Tree Lighting — 4:45-6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers and refreshments. 541-459-3280. www.bit.ly/2QcfyCD.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-580-0600.
Live Drive Through Nativity — 6-8 p.m., Drain Church of Christ, 401 Second St. Eight scenes depicting the events leading up to the birth of Christ, the nativity, wise men and more. www.bit.ly/2pnrVAM.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
See’s Candy Christmas Sales — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market Parking lot, 2553 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Proceeds benefit local community projects. 541-643-8213 or 541-440-3954.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
An Association of Writers — 10:45 a.m., Ford Family Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-679-4347.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pilots’ Lunch — Noon, Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. All interested in aviation welcome. joe@joemessinger.com.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. Complimentary Dinner 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Large Group 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m. 541-673-6201.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
