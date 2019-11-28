TODAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Christmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Thanksgiving Open House & Library Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Abacela WInery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. $15 per person, $7.50 for wine club members, royal members free entry. 541-679-6642.
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Thanksgiving Dinner — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 for full dinner and dessert. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., Farm Pickins Mercantile, 326 First Street, Elkton. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Black Friday Mead Release Party and Open House — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Try newest releases with complimentary pairings. Performances by Erik Schnautz. 505-310-1525.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Open House, family friendly, no cover. 505-310-1525.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYCanned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Christmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Mark Malefyt — 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
