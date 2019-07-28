TODAY
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 8 to 11 a.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Flutestock — 10 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Performances, open-mic, flute vendors, craft vendors, workshops, silent auction, raffle and food. Free. Camping and dry RV parking on site. www.facebook.com/events/220111785609876
Coleen and Co. Review — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover charge. Reservations recommended. 541-537-1031.
Homemade Jam Duo — 2 p.m., Cooper Ridge Vineyard, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-671-2373.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
20th Annual Art in the Garden — 6 to 8 p.m., 327 W. Riverside Drive, Roseburg. 541-430-4121.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Foam Roller Stretch Class — 9 a.m., Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. $1 per class. Participants need to bring a round, 36-inch long foam roller and yoga mat. All fitness levels welcome. 541-492-6899.
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast for Kids — Will run from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. Information: 541-440-9622.
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Veteran Walk-In Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Veterans Service Office, Douglas County Courthouse Room 8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Receive help with VA claims and benefits. 541-440-4219.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Indoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class. Drop-ins only. 541-492-6730.
Outdoor Low-Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fir Grove Park, 1614-1654 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6730.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9:15 a.m., New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2458.
Living Well with Chronic Conditions Workshop — 10 a.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg. Registration required. 541-673-2267 x5104.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Free Lunch for Kids — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Lions Club — Noon, Dakota Pizza, 105 Fairway Drive, Sutherlin. sharonell456@gmail.com.
Taco Tuesday — Noon to 8 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 410 growler fills. 541-671-2552.
Cancer Support Group — 1 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
