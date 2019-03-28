TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Medicare 101 — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Free educational event. Learn about your new medicare options. RSVP appreciated. jim@bmi.net or 541-671-5341.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Family Movie Night — 5:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. PG rated movie. 541-492-7050.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Johnson — 6 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Instrumental jazz guitar on the fourth Thursday. 541-672-4041.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Roy Zimmerman concert — 7 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Church, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. $20 suggested fee. 541-315-6902.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. Evensong Handbell and Celestial Tollers Handbell Choirs. 541-673-5559.
44th annual Spring Fair — 1 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $3 adults, $2.50 for over 65 and children over 6. Free for children under 6 and musicians with instruments. Vendors, live entertainment, food for purchase.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen, bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance. $5 cover, no membership required. Full bar and food for purchase. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-643-4193.
Neil Johnson — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
4-H Fundraiser: Guided Painting with Miss Douglas County — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Douglas County Oregon State University Extension Service, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Miss Douglas County will lead two guided painting activities. All ages are invited to paint with a $15 donation to 4-H. Each session will paint a different 4-H inspired picture of cute animals. Sweet treats and refreshments will be provided. Registration Link: signup.com/go/rMwdtOU
44th annual Spring Fair — 10 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $3 adults, $2.50 for over 65 and children over 6. Free for children under 6 and musicians with instruments. Vendors, live entertainment, food for purchase.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Rd. 25 cents per card/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Dusty Herd Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Neil Harmon and Cascade Country — 7 to 10 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
44th annual Spring Fair — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $3 adults, $2.50 for over 65 and children over 6. Free for children under 6 and musicians with instruments. Vendors, live entertainment, food for purchase.
Flashbak — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Classic 50s and 60s rock and roll. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
