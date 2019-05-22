TODAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Bob Hall — 5:30 p.m., Tolly’s Restaurant, 115 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-3796.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Medicare 101 Seminar — 6 to 8:30 p.m., UCAN offices, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Reservation required. 541-492-2102.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Steam Club Fix it Felix — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Bring broken toys, tools or old VCRs from home and learn how to troubleshoot and fix them. $12 per student. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Freeplay — 3 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
The Mountain Creek String Band — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old country, classic fiddle and more. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
SATURDAY
Run Like a Cheetah 5K — 7 a.m. registration, 7:30 race start, Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 10 a.m., Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Rovers and Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30 to 9 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No cover. 541-321-6636.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Colleen and Co. Review — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 3:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio — 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $10.
