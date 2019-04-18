TODAY
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 6 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
Technology for Tots workshop — 6 to 8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. How do screens affect a child’s brain? How much screen time is appropriate, if any? What age should children begin using screens? In this tech workshop, we will discuss everything from sense stimulation to time management. Class is free. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
Trivia Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Donations will benefit Douglas County Museum. 541-672-0912.
“Children of Death” Book Talk with Robert Leo Heilman — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. A history of the times and of the fates of a farming family in search of land, freedom and security. 541-492-7050.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Garage and Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riversadel Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Something for everyone. Lunch will be available. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Lenten Meditations in Music — 12:10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Canctuary, 823 SE Lane St., Rosburg. Traditional Good Friday readings and music. 541-673-5559.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Douglas County Celtic Society Meeting — 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner, Bangkok West, 2521 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Includes a presentation by Tim Moyer on the Battle of Culloden Moor. 541-915-4185.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Dallas Kay Solo Performer — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Whiskey Breathe Repeat — 6 to 8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-672-0912.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Neil Gregory Johnson — 7 p.m., Tow Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St., Roseburg.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Garage and Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riversadel Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Something for everyone. Lunch will be available. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Earth Day & Energy Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Free entry, donation for food bank encouraged. Workshops, food, live music, numerous vendors. 541-672-9819.
Taste of Jam (Bob & Michelle Hall) — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Khayam & Mchumba Turn Seven — Noon, Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet at the Safari Village, journey to the carnivore loop to meet with cheetahs, pose for photos, learn all about cheetahs, meet the Sumatran tigers and more. $5. 541-679-6761.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Easter Dance with Dan Harmon and the Cascade Country Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hat Trick — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave. 541-671-2552.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.