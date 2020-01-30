TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. Free childcare provided. 541-492-3528.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Douglas County Youth Orchestra Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, family-friendly. Will be joined by RHS Wind Ensemble for final pieces. Non-perishable food items will be collected for donation to UCAN. dcyodirector@umpquasymphony.org
North Forty Fundraiser Show — 7 p.m., 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. $5 cover to see Widespread Haze, Hecktic Week and Neil Gregory Johnson. Funds raised will be donated to Downtown Roseburg Association. www.bit.ly/36kybIT.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@avaiva.health
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Four Chaplains Ceremony — 3 p.m., American Legion Post #123, 252 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-7575.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYRiversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. All welcome. 541-671-2634.
Discover Roseburg Geocache Series Kick-Off Event — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Series, which consists of five traditional and 15 temporary caches, will lead cachers to sites in and around Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Celebration of Literacy — Noon, Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St. Opening event, focusing on England. 541-672-2998.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Celebration of Literacy — 2 p.m., Glendale Library, 190 Third St. Opening event, focusing on Ghana. 541-672-2998.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Country Attitude — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Super Party — 2-6:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. $20 general admission. #:30 p.m. kick-off. Giveaways, tailgate food and more. www.bit.ly/2GhnGvw.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
