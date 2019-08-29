TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Bob Hall — 7 p.m., Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-672-5566.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7 to 9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Old country and good time rock. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Umpqua Vaux’s Swifts Watch — 7 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-492-6899.
SATURDAYFort Umpqua Days — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Pancake breakfast, parade, activities, wine garden, live entertainment and more. www.elktonbutterflies.com/event/fort-umpqua-days
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
9th Annual CelticFest — 4 p.m., Delfino Winery, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Tickets $12, kids under 12 free. International musicians on a variety of instruments. Food from Margie’s Southern Charm, wine and beer available for purchase. 541-673-7575.
Great Umpqua Bash — 5 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Food trucks, activities, beer/wine garden, special guest from Wildlife Safari. Performance by “Roseburg” at 6:30 p.m.
Tom McNeary & Friends with “The Max” — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, blues, Americana and country. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents a card/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
Karaoke with Dennis — 7 to 11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYFort Umpqua Days — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Pancake breakfast, activities, wine garden, live entertainment and more. www.elktonbutterflies.com/event/fort-umpqua-days
The Vineyard Tour Bike Ride — 7 a.m., Discovery Garden, 238 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 charge day of, free if registered at Great Umpqua Bash. Five cycling routes ranging from 15 to 100 miles. 541-672-2288.
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY Events subject to holiday hours/closures
TOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9 to 11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15 to 11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-4090.
South Douglas Gem and Club — 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. 541-680-0235. Share rocks and stories.
Vietnam Vets of America Ch. 805 — 6 to 7 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Light refreshments. 541-260-1477.
AL-ANON Chrysalis AFG — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. Enter on Jackson. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
