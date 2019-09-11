THURSDAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Music in the Vines — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Melrose Vineyard, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. $15 per person. Performance by The Other Band, BBQ chicken for dinner. 541-672-6080.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Second Thursday Open Mic Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Spectators and local talent invited. Sign up 5:30 p.m. Food/drinks for purchase. Bring folding chairs. 928-600-8138.
Jody Seay Author Visit — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. Seay will talk about her newest book. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-733-7321.
VFW Post 2468 — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYConference for Extraordinary Living — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Features educational workshops and activities that focus on and celebrate life after the age of 50. www.regonline.com/extraordinary2019
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Estate/Parking Lot Yard Sale — 9 a.m., Tim’s Tree House, 915 W. Central, Sutherlin. Variety of items for sale. Will close when customers stop coming. Proceeds benefit Sutherlin United Methodist Church.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — Noon to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Kids games, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night — 4 to 7 p.m., Abacela Winery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza. Prices vary, no entry fee. Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6 p.m., while supplies last. No phone orders. 541-679-6642.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Storyville Jazz Band — 6 p.m., VFW Vets Bar, 570 W. Douglas Blvd., Winston. Dixie, swing and dance, full bar and food. Membership not required. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Umpqua Vaux’s Swifts Watch — 7 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-492-6899.
SATURDAYCamas Valley Cash Days — 8 a.m., Camas Valley Fun Days, 1086 Main Camas Road. Mud drags, mud bog, night obstacle course and more. Buy-in varies per event. Spectators over 12 are $10, with kids under 12 getting in for free. Seniors, disabled, veterans and first responders admission is $5. www.facebook.com/events/2550891698264165
Estate/Parking Lot Yard Sale — 9 a.m., Tim’s Tree House, 915 W. Central, Sutherlin. Variety of items for sale. Will close when customers stop coming. Proceeds benefit Sutherlin United Methodist Church.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Parade, kids games, pickle-ball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Chili Cook Off — 1 to 5 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7.50 for food and drink. Games, door prizes, raffles and silent auction included at event.
Tom McNeary & Friends with “The Max” — 5 to 6 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover. Blend of rock, blues, Americana and country. Include special guests and “The Max” opening the show. Food and drink available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Freed Estat Winery’s Annual Luau — 6 to 9 p.m., 430 Hooton Road, Winston. 410 includes wine tasting, live entertainment and Hawaiian style lunch. Wine and art raffle to benefit UCAN. RSVP at freedestatewineclub@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.