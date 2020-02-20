TODAYTOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Cooking Matters — 5:15-7:15 p.m., UCAN Main Office, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Free six week cooking class for community members who earn at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Receive hands on cooking instruction, a healthy meal, free bag of groceries and get new recipes each class. 541-492-3528.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Roseburg Swing — 6 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. $5 admission includes a beginner lesson, two hours of social dance, and a drink. No partner is required. roseburgswing@gmail.com
Umpqua Celtic Jam — 6-8 p.m., Little Brothers Pub, 428 SE Main St., Roseburg. Come to play and sing Celtic music with Celt-minded musicians. All acoustic instruments and levels welcome. No cover but tips appreciated. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-672-0912 or 541-530-8177.
Adam DeGraff “Rock Violin Neat” Concert — 7-9 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $30 adults, $15 students, free for members. www.roseburgcommunityconcerts.org.
Roseburg High School Drama Department presents “The Curious Savage” — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $7 for adults, $5 for students with I.D. and $3 for children 12 and under.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Winston Public Works Dept. Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 247 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. Items for sale are surplus miscellaneous tools and equipment. All sale final. Cash only.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@aviva.health
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. Everyone welcome. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Design and build anything you can think of. 541-492-7050.
Teen Activity — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Playing Magic: The Gathering. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. No. 1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Death Cafe — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Free to public. 209-404-6836.
Erik Schnautz — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
UACT presents “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf” — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or www.uact-theatre.com.
UCC Theatre Arts presents “Proof” — 7:30 p.m., Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts Center, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10, students free with I.D.
SATURDAYWinston Public Works Dept. Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 247 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. Items for sale are surplus miscellaneous tools and equipment. All sale final. Cash only.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
American Heart Association First-Aid/CPR/AED Certification Class — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Balanced Fitness, 303 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. $25. RSVP required. 541-459-3395.
Canned Film Festival — 10 a.m., Roseburg Cinema, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive. Free admission to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ with 5 cans of nonperishable food per person and 1 extra can of food for a free small popcorn.
Reading Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building. Signature event for Celebration of Literacy ‘Reading Around the World.’ 541-672-2285.
Maker Space — 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Button maker, a sewing machine and a 3D printer available for use. 541-492-7050.
Musical Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Suitable for ages 0-8. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to actively participate with their children for a fun and engaging storytime of read-along musical activities. 541-492-7050.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
