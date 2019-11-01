TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30-7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Social/Game Night — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers always welcome. Free. 541 643-4193.
Friday Night Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3188.
Open Mic Night — 7-9 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. Hosted by Erik Schnautz. Family friendly, all ages welcome. 541-496-0088.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAYRiversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Saturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Calapooia Community Club, 325 Scott Henry Road, Sutherlin. Homemade craft items, gift items and holiday decorations for sale. 541-849-3435.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
VFW Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Building, 252 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Variety of crafters, artists and vendors. Breakfast and lunch. 541-620-1011.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
58th Annual Fall Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. 100 booths of fine art, crafts, gourmet foods and more. www.bit.ly/2pkIIEh.
Biochar Expo 2019 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church/Westside Community Garden, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Fall Auction — 1 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Rummage room opens at 1 p.m., silent auction begins at 1:30 p.m. and auction begins at 2 p.m. Includes tools, gift baskets, collectables and other treasures.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Comedian Tyler Boeh and Singer/Songwriter Joseph O’Brian — 5-6 p.m. social hour, 6-8 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $15 cover. 505-310-1525.
Umpqua Harness Driving Club — 6 p.m., regular meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Green. Horse enthusiasts. 541-671-7787.
Eddy Ross Band — 7-11 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Cover guests $6, members $5. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
SUNDAYSunday Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
58th Annual Fall Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. 100 booths of fine art, crafts, gourmet foods and more. www.bit.ly/2pkIIEh.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYTOPS OR0743 Meeting — 9-11 a.m., 25 Manor Loop, Roseburg. Weight control, encouragement, support. 541-679-6434.
Pedal Plus — 10:15-11 a.m., YMCA Roseburg, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Bingo — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 18+ only. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TOPS OR0947 Support Group — 3:30 p.m., Tri-City Fire Hall, 136 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-860-7433.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. Complimentary Dinner 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Large Group 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m. 541-673-6201.
