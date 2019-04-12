TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Family Fun Night — 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Family fun night of games and fellowship. Bring something to share for dinner if you can. RSVP with Katrina at 541-248-2587 by April 9.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Valiant Seed Veterans Village Fundraiser — 6 to 8 p.m., North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. All proceeds will be used for the construction of Roseburg’s Tiny Home Project. valiantseed.org/get-involved
West Coast Swing Dance — 6 to 9:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. From 6 to 7 p.m., a lesson followed by a dance with an upstairs open bar. Tickets $3 per person, $5 per couple. 541-900-0986.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Rovers and Dragons — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park Ave., Roseburg. Smokey G’s BBQ available for purchase. No cover charge. 541-236-2055.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
We’re Not Elvis — 7 to 10 p.m., Winston VFW Hall, 570 SW Douglas Blvd., Winston. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Widespread Haze — 7 to 9 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. No cover. Be there ready to dance. Time-traveling, hip-shaking, rock n’ roll.
SATURDAY
Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St. Spaces still available, vendors welcome. 541-430-4970.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Community Easter Fun Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Bring the kids and stay for some Easter themed games, crafts and more. 541-673-6201.
EGGstravaganza — 10 a.m. to noon, Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Explore different ways to decorate eggs: Shaving cream, rubber bands, natural dyes and more. $15 per family. 541-672-2532.
Imagination Library Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Canyonville Library, 250 N. Main St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-839-4727.
Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m., Eastwood Elementary School, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Event for Douglas County residents with disabilities. Wheelchair accessible. 541-672-6336 to RSVP.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Imagination Library Open House — From noon to 4 p.m., Glendale Library, 190 Third St. Register for the imagination library (kids 5 and under), refreshments served, various kids activities. 541-832-2360.
Learn about Cheetahs — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Sheilah Swanson from Widlife Safari will be coming to talk about cheetahs. There will be a cheetah pelt, skull, and cast of a paw to further experience this magnificent wild cat. We will also be drawing pictures of cheetahs. 541-492-7050.
John Nilsen Piano Concert — 4 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. $10 per person donation.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 S. Willamette St. Adult $6, children $3. Includes spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages. Raise money for the Sutherlin-Oakland Emergency Food Pantry.
Open Mic Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. An exciting evening hosted by The River Rox, featuring and supporting local entertainers. No cover charge. 541-459-5120.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
This is Me — Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene in Concert — 7 to 9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $12 at www.brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door. 773-412-5361.
Timberwolf Band — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hat Trick — 9 p.m. to midnight, Jersey Lilly, 1430 NE Dee St., Roseburg. $3 cover.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Info: 541-672-4922.
SUNDAY
Sunday Yoga — 9 to 10:15 a.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All levels welcome. $5. 503-319-7638.
Earth Day Bike Ride — Noon, Kruse Farm, 532 Melrose Road. Park in front of the market. 26 mile route out Melqua to Lighthouse Bakery and back along Garden Valley Blvd. A helmet is required and non-members must sign a liability waiver. 541-671-1461 or larryfilosi@gmail.com
Jack of Hearts — 2 to 3 p.m. social hour, 3 to 5 p.m. show and dance, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $10 cover, portion of proceeds go to Feral Cat Awareness. Food and drinks available for purchase. 541-537-1031.
Karaoke with Dennis — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Free. Full bar. 541-459-9154.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 4 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Celebrate Recovery — 5 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-679-5605.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 773-412-5361.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
