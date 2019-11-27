TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous Peace of Mind — 5:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., next to Redeemers Fellowship, 3161 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0534.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. $5 game packs, $4 specials, early birds $1 each. All welcome. 541-863-1943.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Al-Anon Family Groups — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-425-2666.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
Trivia at Trella — 7 p.m., Trella Vineyard Tasting Room, 642 Jackson St., Roseburg. Visit www.facebook.com/TrellaVineyards for trivia categories. Proceeds benefit local charities. 541-375-0550.
Wednesday Night Trivia — 7 p.m., Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free, gift cards as prizes. Form teams with your friends. Check djtrivia.com or the Tap House Facebook page before the game for clues and bonus point opportunities. 541-671-2206.
THURSDAYEvents subject to holiday hours/closures
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop, Glide. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:45, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Low Vision Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. 541-784-5554.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care AFG — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Lookingglass Grange Farm Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Under new management. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
Chair yoga — 4-5:15 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. All ages welcome, but class aimed for elderly or those who need extra support. $10. 503-319-7638.
Qigong and Taiji Classes — 4:30 p.m., basement of UUU Fellowship, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg. Complimentary first class, $12/class after, or a coupon for 6 classes at $10/class. All ages, no experience needed. Bring meditation pad, cushion, wear comfortable clothes. RSVP at 541-733-5678.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Canned Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pat’s Market Place, 157 N. State St., Sutherlin. Receive a free cup of coffee or hot chocolate with non-perishable food donation. 541-680-1341.
Christmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette St. and Everett Ave., across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
9th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artists and wineries open their studios and tasting rooms. Additional craft and artisan booths will be on site at Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38, and the Elkton Lodge Hall, 247 1st St. Pick up an event passport and visit five or more locations to be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. www.bit.ly/36IQOb2.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Thanksgiving Open House & Library Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Abacela WInery, 12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. $15 per person, $7.50 for wine club members, royal members free entry. 541-679-6642.
Holiday Open House — Noon to 5 p.m., Freed Estate Winery, 430 Hooten Road, Winston. Original local art for sale, wine tasting and snacks. 541-236-4993.
Thanksgiving Dinner — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 for full dinner and dessert. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Mark Malefyt — 2 p.m., Farm Pickins Mercantile, 326 First Street, Elkton. Eclectic blend of Americana, folk and original music. www.markmalefyt.com
Black Friday Mead Release Party and Open House — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Try newest releases with complimentary pairings. Performances by Erik Schnautz. 505-310-1525.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 3-5 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Open House, family friendly, no cover. 505-310-1525.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
