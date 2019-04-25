TODAY
Cooking Matters — 5 p.m., The Salvation Army, 3130 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free six week class. Information: 541-492-3528.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Yoga Fusion 1 & 2 — 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. A blend of yoga and tai chi. $10. 503-319-7638.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, $3 All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Family Movie Night — 5:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Showing of “A Dog’s Way Home.” Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring your own food, blankets, and things to sit on. 541-492-7050.
Karaoke and Tacos — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Full bar, dollar tacos and free pool. Opens at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
Open House — 6 p.m. Umpqua Valley Christian School, 18585 Dixonville Road, Roseburg. Families interested in enrollment will receive information and learn about different classes and programs. 541-679-8827.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. 928-600-8138.
Karaoke — 9 p.m., Kodiak Bar & Grill, 929 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-4922.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 a day, $15 for the weekend. Judged and exhibited quilts, quilt related items, raffle quilt, vendors, classes and workshops, more. uvquilters.com or 541-391-3567.
Duplicate Bridge Players — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-863-8698.
Arbor Day — Noon to 4 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NE Douglas Blvd., Winston. Free tree saplings, games, prizes, food and music. 541-817-6774.
Homemade Buffet Luncheon — Noon to 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Optimist Club — Noon, Elmer’s Restaurant meeting room, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. New guest speaker every week. 541-671-3491.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1 to 4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer gardening questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-672-4461 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Steam Club Paper airplane perfection — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Design and test the perfect paper airplane. $12 per student. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Rust, Dust & Brews Vintage Market — 4 to 8 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 25+ vendors, wood fired pizza, craft brewed beer and live music. $3 admission, kids under 12 free. 541-671-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Bridge To Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Redeemers Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Community Yoga Class — 5:30 to 7 p.m., “Hatha Happy Hour with Sam.” Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com. By donation. 541-672-5889.
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. social time, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. lessons, Oran Mor Artisan Meads, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5 dollars per person. 928-600-8138.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Friday Night Bingo — 6 to 10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E. Second Ave., Sutherlin. Kitchen and bar specials. Doors open at 4 p.m. 541-459-9154.
English & Scottish Country Dancing — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, Auditorium, building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. No partners necessary, every dance taught, newcomers welcome. Free. 541-643-4193.
Texas Hold’em Tournament — 7 p.m., The Club House Poker, 1131 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $30 buy-in for 7,000 starting chips. 541-784-5354.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2019 — 9 a.m. to noon, Parkview Skating Center, 1151-A NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Games, bounce house, prizes, healthy snacks, SMART Reading book giveaway, informational booths and much more. 541-440-9622.
Rust, Dust & Brews Vintage Market — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. 25+ vendors, wood fired pizza, craft brewed beer and live music. $3 admission, kids under 12 free. 541-671-2552.
Umpqua Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $8 a day, $15 for the weekend. Judged and exhibited quilts, quilt related items, raffle quilt, vendors, classes and workshops, more. uvquilters.com or 541-391-3567.
15th Annual Celebrate Children Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Village, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Games, special animal presentations, door prizes, train rides and more. 541-679-6761.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Benefit for Veterans of Foreign Wars — Noon, Grandma’s Snack Shack, 8274-8298 Old Highway 99 N., Roseburg.
Old Time Fiddlers Jam/Dance — Noon, every fourth Saturday, Sutherlin Grange Hall, 851 S. Comstock, Sutherlin. Donations. 541-733-5381.
Dementia Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Topic is “normal aging/not normal aging.” 541-378-8115.
Mother Son Adventure Game Night — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. fun night of games including inflatable games like soccer darts, connect four, etc, 70’ obstacle course and more. Food and drinks provided. Tickets are $20 for Mom and two sons (additional sons $5 each). 541-315-2035.
Bob Hall — 6 p.m., Brix Chill Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Bunko Party Community Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. $5 per person. Raffle prizes and refreshments. 541-459-8000.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.